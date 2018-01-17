The Flash Photos: Ralph Dibny Gets Upgraded Suit to Battle New Trickster

With The Flash‘s title character behind bars, it’s up to Ralph Dibny to save the day when a new Trickster wreaks havoc next Tuesday (The CW, 8/7c). But he won’t be doing it in that silly, skintight onesie from a couple episodes ago.

As seen in the attached first-look photos from the Jan. 23 episode, titled “The Elongated Knight Rises,” the P.I. is sporting a spiffy new supersuit in his battle against Axel Walker (Dexter alum Devon Graye), aka the show’s latest Trickster, and Zoey Clark/Prank (Corinne Bohrer, who played Lianne on Veronica Mars!). The revamped Elongated Man will have his work cut out for him, though, seeing as how the troublemaking duo have captured two of Team Flash’s superpowered members.

Elsewhere in the preview, Barry adjusts to life in the clink and “searches for the strength to keep his optimism alive in the face of his new circumstances,” according to the official episode description. Here’s hoping guest star and WWE legend Bill Goldberg, as fellow prison inmate Big Sir, is a friendly giant, and not a foe.

