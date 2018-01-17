Antony Starr, Four More Join Cast of Amazon's Superhero Drama The Boys

Amazon’s new superhero series The Boys is adding a few boys — and one girl — to its cast.

Banshee alum Antony Starr leads a quintet of cast additions to the straight-to-series drama created by Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless), according to our sister site Deadline. Starr will play Homelander, the leader of the show’s primary superhero collective known as The Seven. But he’s not necessarily the hero here: Based on the comic by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson (Happy!), The Boys is set in a world where superheroes have let fame go to their heads and gotten corrupt — and a ragtag team of vigilantes sets out to take them down.

Along with Starr, four more actors have joined The Boys as members of The Seven: Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), who’ll play aquatic superhero The Deep; Dominique McElligott (House of Cards‘ Hannah Conway), as Queen Maeve; Jessie T. Usher (Survivor’s Remorse) as speedster A-Train; and Nathan Mitchell (iZombie, Supernatural), as masked martial-arts expert Black Noir.

Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones) has already signed on to star as aspiring superhero Annie/Starlight. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who worked with Ennis on AMC’s Preacher adaptation, are set to direct the pilot.