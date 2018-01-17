Homeland's Rupert Friend Set to Star in CBS All Access Drama Strange Angel

OK, now we know for sure that Quinn is dead. Ill-fated Homeland hitman Rupert Friend has landed a starring role in CBS All Access’ forthcoming drama series Strange Angel, TVLine has learned.

Based on British author George Pendle’s 2005 book of the same name, the series follows Jack Parsons (Electric Dreams‘ Jack Reynor), a “mysterious and brilliant” man living in 1930s Los Angeles, “who by day helps birth the entirely unknown discipline of American rocketry, and by night is a performer of sex magic rituals and a disciple to occultist Aleister Crowley.”

Friend will play Ernest Donovan, the enigmatic neighbor of Jack’s who “pulls him out of his humdrum existence and into a strange new religion that encourages its followers to pursue their deepest and darkest desires as a means of bending the world to their will.”

Black Swan screenwriter Mark Heyman created Strange Angel and will serve as an EP alongside David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker.

Friend is coming off of an Emmy-nominated, five-season run on Homeland. His stint came to an end last April when his antihero character, Quinn, was killed off.