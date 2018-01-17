Kristen Wiig to Star in Apple Comedy Series Produced by Reese Witherspoon

Apple is taking a bite out of Kristen Wiig.

The former Saturday Night Live star is set to headline a half-hour, Reese Witherspoon-produced comedy series for the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A studio is not yet attached.

Inspired by You Think It, I’ll Say It — an upcoming collection of short stories by Curtis Sittenfeld, who will serve as a consulting producer — the yet-untitled comedy, which has been ordered for 10 episodes, marks Apple’s first scripted comedy order. It also marks Wiig’s first series-regular TV role since her SNL days.

After departing Saturday Night Live in 2012, Wiig has appeared on a variety of TV shows, including Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, The Last Man on Earth and The Spoils of Babylon; that last one earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Series creator Colleen McGuiness (30 Rock) will serve as showrunner. She will also executive-produce alongside Wiig, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company.

Other Apple projects coming down the pike include: a dramedy about TV morning shows, starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, which has already been ordered for two seasons; a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories; and a yet-untitled space drama from Outlander boss Ronald D. Moore.