Katie Couric Returning to NBC to Co-Host Winter Olympics Opener

Katie Couric is returning to her former stomping grounds to help kick off NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, it was announced on Wednesday.

Couric will co-host with Mike Tirico the Opening Ceremony to be held Friday, Feb. 9 at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. The gala will be broadcast on NBC as well as for the first time ever simultaneously live-streamed (via the NBC Sports app and on NBCOlympics.com).

Couric, of course, co-hosted Today from 1991 to 2006, pairing with Matt Lauer to lead the top-rated morning show on TV. After leaving NBC, she anchored the CBS Evening News, then hopped to ABC and hosted a short-lived eponymous daytime talk show.

Couric briefly returned to Today in January 2017 to serve as guest co-anchor while Savannah Guthrie was on maternity leave.