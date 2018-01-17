I Love Dick and One Mississippi Among 3 Shows Cancelled at Amazon

Amazon continues to clean house. On the heels of last month’s surprising pilot purge, the streamer has axed three series: I Love Dick, One Mississippi and Jean-Claude Van Johnson.

As our sister outlet Variety notes, Amazon is shifting away from its initial niche programming strategy and toward bigger, broader series.

One Mississippi, co-created by and starring Tig Notaro, was cancelled after two seasons. Meanwhile, Jill Soloway’s I Love Dick starring Kevin Bacon and the Jean Claude Van Damme-fronted spoof Jean-Claude Van Johnson, were both whacked after just one season.

