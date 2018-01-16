Shadowhunters Recruits The 100 Actor for Key Role in Season 3

Simon Lewis’ new pal should look very familiar to fans of The CW’s The 100.

When Shadowhunters returns for its third season on Tuesday, March 20 (Freeform, 8/7c), everybody’s favorite Daylighter will make the acquaintance of a new friend named Jordan Kyle, played by The 100‘s Chai Hansen, EW.com reports.

As faithful readers of Cassandra Clare’s Mortal Instruments books are already aware, Simon’s pal — who eventually becomes his roommate — is harboring a little secret of his own.

Of course, Jordan isn’t the only new character joining the show in Season 3. We’ll also meet Lorenzo Rey (played by Hamilton‘s Javier Muñoz), one of Magnus’ warlock rivals, as well as Lilith (played by Arrow‘s Anna Hopkins), the mysterious lady we saw in the final scene of Season 2.

Your thoughts on Hansen’s casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.