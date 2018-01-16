Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla to Make Directorial Debut on ABC Series

Lana Parrilla is the “Chosen” one.

The original Once Upon a Time cast member is set to make her directorial debut with the 17th episode of the current Season 7, series co-creator Adam Horowitz shared on Twitter Tuesday evening.

The episode, titled “Chosen,” will be penned by Paul Karp (who previously wrote Season 6’s “Mother’s Little Helper”) and Brian Ridings (who co-wrote last season’s “Changelings”). No other details were shared.

Currently on a three-month hiatus, Once Upon a Time returns Friday, March 2, with the 11th episode of Season 7, titled “Secret Garden.”

Are you happy to see Parrilla step behind the camera? And any theories on who/what the episode “Chosen” will be about? (is the show finally delving into Chaim Potok characters?)

