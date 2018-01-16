The Rookie: Meet Nathan Fillion's (Young) New ABC Love Interest

Nathan Fillion is on the hunt for a new Beckett.

With production on the Castle alum’s new ABC dramedy The Rookie slated to commence in early March, casting for the series’ other key roles has officially begun. Among the seven series regulars: A love interest for Fillion’s titular cop John Nolan.

TVLine has learned that the character, tentatively named Lucy Benitez, is a Latina rookie in her mid-20s who is intelligent, confident, tough and compassionate. She hails from a family of law-breakers, and is the first member of her brood to choose an honest, respectable path. During Season 1, a budding romance develops between her and Fillion’s character.

Curiously, Lucy will not be John’s actual partner in crime-fighting. That distinction belongs to Talia Bishop, an African-American cop in her 30s whose primary goal each day is to make it home to her six-year-old son.

The Rookie — which nabbed a straight-to-series order from the network back in October — reunites Fillion with onetime Castle showrunner/EP Alexi Hawley and finds the TV fave playing John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD. Surrounded by rookies twenty years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.

Fillion will serve as an EP alongside Hawley (who will be Rookie‘s showrunner).