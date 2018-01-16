New J.J. Abrams Sci-Fi Drama Series Demimonde Sparks Heated Bidding War Between HBO and Apple

The hottest TV series at the moment is one you’ve never heard of.

TVLine has learned that HBO and Apple are currently embroiled in a heated bidding war for Demimonde, an ambitious new series from J.J. Abrams. Written and possibly directed by the Felicity/Lost/Fringe vet himself, the project — titled Demimonde — is being billed as a big-budget sci-fi family drama about a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force.

Demimonde is expected to find a home by week’s end, with either HBO or Apple prepared to order the project straight to series.

Demimonde is noteworthy because it would mark the first series created and written solely by Abrams in a decade (since Fringe).

Reps for HBO, Apple and Warner Bros. (where Abrams’ Bad Robot is based) declined to comment.