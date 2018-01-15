Ratings: Wisdom of the Crowd Finishes Flat, Vikings/Saints Boosts Fox Slate

CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd wrapped its 13-episode run on Sunday with 5.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, adding a handful of eyeballs week-to-week while holding onto its series-low demo.

Leading out of that, NCIS: Los Angeles (9 mil/1.0) drew its largest audience since its May finale while ticking up to its best demo number since Oct. 22. Madam Secretary (7.1 mil/0.7) delivered a best-since-premiere audience while up a tenth in the demo.

Over on Fox: Leading out of the Vikings’ last-minute win over the Saints (which at its peak drew north of 35 million viewers), The Simpsons (8.6 mil/3.5), Bob’s Burgers (5.1 mil/2.2), Family Guy‘s 300th episode (3.9 mil/1.7) and Last Man on Earth (3.7 mil/1.3) all hit season highs, pending adjustment.

ABC’s AFV (5.9 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths from last week’s season high. Shark Tank‘s first hour (5.3 mil/1.3) drew its biggest audience since March 3, while dipping in the demo from last week’s season high; the second hour (4.7 mil/1.2) gave ABC its best rating in the time slot in over two years (since Quantico 12/13/15).

