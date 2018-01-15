NAACP Image Awards: Empire, Power, black-ish, Insecure Among Winners

The 49th NAACP Image Awards were handed out on Monday night, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the first time in the ceremony’s history.

The two-hour broadcast featured several first-time winners, including Power‘s Omari Hardwick and Insecure‘s Jay Ellis, the latter of whom nabbed a trophy on his first nomination for the HBO comedy.

There were also a number of repeat victors: ABC’s black-ish took home its fourth consecutive award for Outstanding Comedy Series, as did stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson (who also hosted the ceremony) in the lead actor categories. Taraji P. Henson triumphed for the third year in a row, winning Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Empire, and Scandal‘s Joe Morton earned his fourth Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama award for his work in the ABC series.

The annual gala celebrates the achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Below is the full list of television winners.

Outstanding Drama Series

Power

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Omari Hardwick, Power (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson, Empire (Fox)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Joe Morton, Scandal (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Naturi Naughton, Power (Starz)

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jay Ellis, Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin, black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

The New Edition Story (BET)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Idris Elba, Guerrilla (Showtime)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Queen Latifah, Flint (Lifetime)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

The Manns (TV One)

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

Lip Sync Battle (Spike)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) — Individual or Ensemble

Roland Martin, News One Now (TV One)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) — Individual or Ensemble

LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle (Spike)

Entertainer of the Year

Ava DuVernay