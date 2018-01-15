Grey's Anatomy: Bethany Joy Lenz Is Playing [Spoiler]'s Fiancée

Since it was revealed in October that One Tree Hill alumna Bethany Joy Lenz had been tapped for an arc on Grey’s Anatomy, viewers have been dying to know more about her character than just her name (Jenny). Now, TVLine can tell you that the mystery woman is, according to a source, the fiancée of Jo’s abusive husband, Paul (returning guest star Matthew Morrison).

As you’ll see in these new photos from the ABC drama’s midseason premiere (Thursday, 8/7c), “1-800-799-7233” picks up right where “Out of Nowhere” left off, with Jo face to face with her worst nightmare. But you’ll also see that, apparently in that same scene, Paul charms Arizona and ultimately is joined by Jo’s unfortunate successor, Lenz’s Jenny.

To check out the pics, click on the gallery to the right or click here for direct access. Then hit the comments. Are you ready to see Jo stand up to Paul and finally close the door on that chapter of her life?