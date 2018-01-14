The Handmaid's Tale Gets Season 2 Premiere Date — Watch First Teaser

Praise be! Hulu has announced a Season 2 premiere date for The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning drama will return on Wednesday, April 25 with two new episodes. Subsequent installments will be released weekly.

Check out an official description for the new season below, then hit PLAY on the preview above:

The 13-episode second season will be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season 2, Offred and all characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.

The teaser trailer, clocking in at just under a minute-and-a-half, features a series of stunning visuals — but the one that’ll likely have people talking comes at the 0:53 mark, as Offred appears to set fire to her handmaid uniform.

Are you looking forward to the return of The Handmaid’s Tale? Drop a comment below.