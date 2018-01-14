All ER Episodes Now Streaming on Hulu

Prepare to scrub in for the longest binge of your life.

Hulu has acquired the rights to ER, marking the first time the iconic NBC medical drama has been available on a streaming service. All 15 seasons — 331 episodes total — are now available to watch.

ER was a pivotal piece of NBC’s Must-See TV lineup from 1994-2009, airing Thursdays at 10/9c for the entirety of its run. It amassed a record-setting 124 Emmy nominations, winning a total of 23 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. It continues to hold the record for longest-running medical drama in TV history.

In a statement, star George Clooney said, “It was such an honor to be a part of this show. I was lucky to have worked with so many writers, actors and directors all at the top of their game. Most importantly I’ve made friends for a lifetime. I’m excited it will finally be streaming on Hulu.”

Clooney, of course, became a household name during his stint as Dr. Doug Ross. (If you’re only planning on bingeing select episodes, might we suggest starting with Season 2’s “Hell or High Water”?) He was a member of the original cast, co-starring alongside Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, Sherry Stringfield and Eriq La Salle. Among the many other actors to scrub in and out of County General over the years were Maura Tierney, Mekhi Phifer, Goran Visnjic, Gloria Reuben, Laura Innes, Alex Kingston, Ming-Na Wen, Parminder Nagra, Linda Cardellini, Shane West, Scott Grimes, Angela Bassett and — whew! — John Stamos.

Are you excited for the opportunity to revisit ER? Did you even bother to read all of this article before queuing up an episode? Drop a comment below.