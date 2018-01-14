Casual: Hulu Will Release Final Season All at Once, Netflix-Style

Farewell run? More like a farewell quickie!

Hulu has announced that the fourth and final season of Casual will be released on Tuesday, July 31, with all eight episodes dropping at once. (Hulu traditionally releases episodes weekly, so this Netflix-style move represents something of a departure.)

The sibling dramedy, starring Michaela Watkins and Tommy Dewey, first debuted on the streaming service in October 2015. Its first season earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Casual wrapped its penultimate season with a string of cliffhangers: Alex had just discovered that Rae was pregnant with his baby after a drunken one-night romp. Val, meanwhile, found out that daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr) had packed her bags and left for Sacramento, now living with hippie grandmother Dawn (recurring guest star Frances Conroy).

Sad to see Casual go? Drop a comment below.