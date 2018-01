No surprise here: The Walking Dead has officially been renewed for a ninth season, our sister site Variety reports.

In addition, AMC has announced a new showrunner, Angela Kang, who has been with the series as a writer and co-exec producer since 2011. She succeeds Scott Gimple, who will now oversee both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead in his new position as chief content officer.

Fear the Walking Dead resumes Season 8 on Sunday, Feb. 25. Meanwhile, Season 9 will premiere in late 2018.