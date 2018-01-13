Ratings: Taken Expectedly Down With Friday Move, MacGyver at Season Highs

NBC’s revamped Taken christened its new Season 2 time slot on Friday with 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, expectedly down from both its freshman average (5.1 mil/1.0) and finale (4.4 mil/0.8), which aired Mondays leading out of The Voice.

Opening the Peacock’s night, Blindspot (3.6 mil/0.7) drew a best-since-premiere audience while ticking up in the demo to match its season high.

Elsewhere….

CBS | MacGyver (8.1 mil/1.0) ticked up to its largest audience in a year and a 10-month demo high. Hawaii Five-0 (9.3 mil/1.0) dipped 7 percent and two tenths from last week’s highs and Blue Bloods (10 mil/1.0) was steady.

ABC | Child Support (4.1 mil/0.8) and Agents of SHIELD (2.3 mil/0.6) each ticked down.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (3.6 mil/1.1) rose two tenths to lead the night in the demo.

THE CW | Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (700K/0.2) was steady.

