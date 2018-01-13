Cosmos Renewed for Season 2 at Fox and NatGeo, Premiering in 2019

Fox and NatGeo are set to once again explore the Cosmos, renewing the Seth MacFarlane-produced docuseries for a second season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Dubbed Cosmos: Possible Worlds and premiering in Spring 2019, Season 2 will explore previously uncharted territories of the universe. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is once again on board as host.

Launching in March 2014 to 8.5 million total viewers across Fox and nine other networks (including NatGeo), Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey served as a follow-up to Carl Sagan’s 1980 program Cosmos: A Personal Voyage. The revival counts Ann Druyan, Sagan’s widow, among its EPs.

Are you looking forward to the return of Cosmos? Watch a teaser above.