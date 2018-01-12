Grey's Anatomy's Midseason Premiere Title Change: What Does It Mean?

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy has taken an extra step to call attention a very important issue with its midseason premiere.

Originally titled “Four Seasons in One Day,” the episode will now go by “1-800-799-7233” — aka the number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Airing Thursday, Jan. 18, the hour finds Jo (played by Camilla Luddington) coming face to face with her estranged, abusive husband Paul Stadler (recurring guest star Matthew Morrison).

Executive producer Krista Vernoff made note of the title change on social, giving credit to cast member Giacomo Gianniotti for coming to her with such a “brilliant idea”:

Giving credit where it's due: this title change was pitched to me by @GiacomoKG Brilliant idea. Important. Thank you! https://t.co/lXQwARf1ZS — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) January 12, 2018

In addition to the Jo storyline, Grey’s‘ midseason opener will find the hospital staff working alongside the FBI to get to the bottom of the events of the fall finale, during which a hacker comprised Grey Sloan’s computer system.