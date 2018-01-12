$#*! Storm: Trump Dumped On by Late-Night Hosts for 'Racist' Comment

It really hit the fan on Thursday night, with late-night TV hosts arguing that President Donald Trump is in fact a racist after remarking that he doesn’t want to let in immigrants from “s–thole countries.”

Per The Washington Post, Trump met with lawmakers earlier that day to discuss a potential bipartisan immigration deal that would include protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and various African countries. “Why are we having all these people from s–thole countries come here?” POTUS asked, before suggesting that the United States welcome more immigrants from Norway, a predominantly white country, as an alternative.

“Guys, I don’t know how to break this to you, but I think the president might be racist,” Trevor Noah began. “Personally, as someone from South Sh–hole, I’m offended. Not only does he think brown countries are s–tholes, but he thinks, what, we’re never going to know what he said? I mean, don’t get mean wrong: it might take a few weeks, but as soon as the news donkey reaches our village, we’ll be so mad!”

The Daily Show host then knocked Trump for picking “the whitest country” as an example of a nation from which he’d accept immigrants:

Jimmy Kimmel could barely wrap his head around the “actual quote from the actual president of the United States,” saying, “I’m sure the fact the countries he described as ‘s–tholes’ are mostly populated by people of color, and the immigrants he wants from Norway are not, is a coincidence. Because if it wasn’t, it would mean we voted for a racist. Like, a real one! And we’d have to get pitchforks and chase him out of the White House”:

The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert also took umbrage, arguing that the aforementioned countries can’t be “s–tholes” because “Donald Trump isn’t their president”:

Last but not least was Late Night‘s Seth Meyers, who started his monologue by reiterating Trump’s comment, then introducing a new segment called “Seth Has to Walk Away for a Minute”:

During “A Closer Look,” Meyers suggested that Trump’s “s–thole” remark was meant as a compliment since he’s made a habit of composing all of his so-called “best tweets” while “sitting on a s–thole”:

Your thoughts on late-night’s handling of Trump’s latest faux pas? Watch select excerpts above, then weigh in below.