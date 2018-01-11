Jessica Chastain, Will Ferrell to Host Saturday Night Live in January

Saturday Night Live has confirmed the rest of its January line-up, which includes a former cast member and a two-time Oscar nominee.

First up is Jessica Chastain (of the upcoming film Molly’s Game), who will host the Jan. 20 installment of NBC’s sketch-comedy series, it was announced on Thursday. Troye Sivan will serve as the musical guest.

Then on Jan. 27, Will Ferrell will preside over Studio 8H with music by country artist Chris Stapleton. The show is then expected to break for most of February during NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.

As previously announced, newly minted Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) will host this Saturday, Jan. 13, with musical guest Halsey.

