Jane the Virgin Books Brooke Shields to Play Rogelio's New Nemesis

Looks like Rogelio De La Vega has someone new to complain about on his many social-media channels.

Brooke Shields is joining the cast of The CW’s Jane the Virgin for a multi-episode arc, our sister site Variety is reporting. Shields will play River Fields, a famous actress/supermodel who sparks a feud with Jaime Camil’s Rogelio and becomes his new nemesis. (Move over, Britney Spears.)

Shields’ stint as River Fields kicks off in Jane‘s Feb. 9 episode. The award-winning dramedy resumes its fourth season on Jan. 26, airing Fridays at 9/8c.

With a long list of TV credits including starring roles on Suddenly Susan and Lipstick Jungle, Shields recently wrapped up a five-episode arc on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (as Noah’s grandmother Sheila Porter) and recurs as neighbor Rita Glossner on ABC’s The Middle. She also knows a little something about modeling, from her years as a teen model for Calvin Klein.