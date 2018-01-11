Game of Thrones Spinoffs Will Not Feature Current Characters But 'There May Be [Spoiler],' HBO Boss Says

The five Game of Thrones prequel spinoffs currently in development at HBO will not feature any existing characters, HBO president Casey Bloys confirms to TVLine. However, the exec is quick to add that “there may be [familiar] bloodlines” in the potential series.

Last May, HBO announced that it had deals with four writers — Carly Wray (Mad Men), Jane Goldman (X-Men), Brian Helgeland (Mystic River) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island) — to “explore different time periods of [George R.R. Martin]’s vast and rich universe. There is no set timetable for these projects. We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.” (It was later confirmed that the cabler is entertaining a fifth spinoff idea.)

Bloys tells TVLine that he’s “liking what I’m seeing. I have seen some things that I think are potentially very exciting.” He also notes that the earliest any of the new series would air is one year after Game of Thrones‘ series finale (which will bow in 2019).

“Should we go forward and make a pilot and [then] a series, nothing would air on HBO until at least a year after Game of Thrones ends. We want the final season of Game of Thrones, being the special event that it is [to stand on its own]. We don’t want to use it to launch [a new series]. We want some separation there.”