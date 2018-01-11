Flight of the Conchords to Reunite for HBO Comedy Special in May

Bret? Present. Jemaine? Present.

The stars of the quirky HBO comedy Flight of the Conchords are returning for a one-hour special, the network announced on Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The special, slated to air this May, will feature Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement performing classic Conchords songs (“Business Time”!) along with new originals in front of a live audience during their UK tour. (Note: This is not a proper revival of the original scripted series, as we might’ve hoped for, but merely a one-off performance special.)

Conchords, starring McKenzie and Clement as weirdo New Zealand musicians struggling to make it big in New York City, debuted on HBO in 2007 and ran for two seasons, racking up 10 Emmy nominations and developing a cult following. Since then, McKenzie won an Oscar for writing songs for 2011’s The Muppets, with Clement currently co-starring on FX’s Legion.

The original series also co-starred Rhys Darby (Wrecked) as the band’s manager Murray and Kristen Schaal (The Last Man on Earth) as their devoted fan Mel. No word yet on whether Murray and Mel will be “present” for the new HBO special, though.