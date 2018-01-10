Ratings: As This Is Us Returns Steady, Fox's LA to Vegas Loses Altitude

NBC’s This Is Us on returned on Tuesday to 9.7 million total viewers and a 2.7 rating, dipping 11 percent and a tenth from its fall finale but of course still dominating the night in the demo.

Bookending the sophomore drama, the already-renewed Ellen’s Game of Games (8 mil/2.1) was down 10 percent and two tenths from its time slot premiere, while Chicago Med (6.9 mil/1.4) dipped one tenth.

Elsewhere….

FOX | With This Is Us in the mix, LA to Vegas (2.6 mil/0.8) dropped 32 and 27 percent from its launch. Lethal Weapon (4.2 mil/1.0) and The Mick (2 mil/0.7) each dipped a tenth.

CBS | NCIS (14.2 mil/1.5) and New Orleans (8.6 mil/1.0) were steady, while Bull (10.4 mil/1.2) ticked down.

ABC | The Middle (5.4 mil/1.3) and Fresh Off the Boat (3.6 mil/1.0) each slipped two tenths, while black-ish (3.8 mil/1.0) dipped one tenth. Leading out of a Modern Family rerun (2.8 mil/0.8, matching The Mayor‘s average), Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2.4 mil/0.7) dropped a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

