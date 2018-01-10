Snowpiercer Ordered to Series at TNT

TNT is officially boarding Snowpiercer.

The cabler has handed a 10-episode series order to the futuristic thriller, which is based on the acclaimed 2013 film of the same name. The TV version stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and Hamilton breakout Daveed Diggs. TV Adaptations of Movies: A Complete Guide Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“I’m a personal fan of Bong Joon Ho’s epic film, and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” said Sarah Aubrey, EVP of original programming at TNT. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe.

Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) penned the pilot while Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson served as director. A showrunner has not been named.