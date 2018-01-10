TVLine Items: Michael J. Fox's New Role, Chenoweth on Mom and More

Designated Survivor is getting some legal assistance from Michael J. Fox.

The Good Wife vet will appear on the ABC drama in a five-episode arc as Ethan West, a connected Washington attorney hired by President Tom Kirkman’s cabinet.

West is appointed as a special prosecutor to investigate former President Cornelius Moss’ alleged leak of classified information. The lawyer’s single-mindedness also makes him an unpredictable and formidable adversary to Kiefer Sutherland’s POTUS.

Designated Survivor returns with new episodes on Wednesday. Feb. 28 at 10/9c.

* Kristin Chenoweth will guest-star on Mom as a spiritual advisor to Jaime Pressly’s character Jill, per TVInsider.com.

* Dominic West (The Affair) and David Oyelowo (Selma) will star in BBC One and Masterpiece on PBS’ adaptation of Les Misérables, playing Jean Valjean and Javert, respectively. The cast also includes Lily Collins (The Last Tycoon) as Fantine.

* Writer/producer David Shore (The Good Doctor, House) is developing the anthology drama Accused, based on the award-winning British series, for Paramount Network, our sister site Deadline reports. Each installment of the project follows a different character as they make their way to court to find out if they’ve been found guilty of a crime.

* Pop Network has released a new trailer for the aerobics comedy Let’s Get Physical, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 8:30 pm: