James Franco on Tuesday appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and addressed recent sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

The Disaster Artist star began by voicing his support for the Time’s Up movement, before directly responding to a vague social media post by Ally Sheedy. The Breakfast Club actress addressed Franco’s Golden Globes win for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy on Sunday in a since-deleted tweet that read, “James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/TV business.” The two worked together in the 2014 play The Long Shrift.

“There were some things on Twitter. I haven’t read them. I’ve heard about them,” Franco said. “First of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I directed her in a play off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down. I don’t know. I can’t speak for her. I don’t know.”

RELATEDThe Deuce Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Franco then addressed more specific accusations. Those include attempting to coerce actress Violet Paley and a friend to perform oral sex on him when she was just 17 years old. Another woman, Sarah Tither-Kaplan, said she was forced to do fully nude scenes in two of Franco’s films after being paid as little as $100 per day.

Addressing them as “the others,” Franco said, “The things that I heard were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long, so I don’t want to shut them down in any way. I think it’s a good thing and I support it.

“The way I live my life, I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made,” he continued. “If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I mean, I think that’s how that works. I don’t know what else to do.”

Watch the interview except below: