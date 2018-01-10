Gillian Anderson Exits American Gods

American Gods isn’t just losing its showrunners. Gillian Anderson has announced that she will not be back as the New God Media when the Starz drama returns with its second season later this year.

The X-Files vet told reporters Wednesday at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that, “I’m not doing any more American Gods.”

The news comes roughly six weeks after it was announced that co-showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green were departing the show due to creative differences with producer Fremantle over the length and direction of Season 2.

As Media, Anderson channeled a number of pop culture icons, including Lucy Ricardo, Marilyn Monroe, David Bowie and Judy Garland.