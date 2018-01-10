Game of Thrones Dominates Directors Guild TV Nominations, Scoring 3 Nods

Like an army of hapless humans facing down a fire-breathing dragon, the rest of TV was no match for Game of Thrones in this year’s Directors Guild nominations.

The hit HBO fantasy scorched the competition when the 2017 DGA Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, landing three of the possible five nominations in the drama-series category. Jeremy Podeswa (“The Dragon and the Wolf”), Matt Shakman (“The Spoils of War”) and Alan Taylor (“Beyond the Wall”) scored nods for their episodes — meaning that nearly half of Season 7’s seven installments were honored by the DGA.

Rounding out the DGA drama nominees were the Duffer Brothers, for Stranger Things‘ Season 2 finale “The Gate,” and Reed Morano, for The Handmaid’s Tale‘s pilot “Offred.” (Watch out, Game of Thrones helmers: Morano took home the Emmy in this category back in September.)

As for the DGA’s comedy-series nominees, Netflix’s Master of None earned a pair of nominations for star Aziz Ansari (“The Thief”) and Melina Matsoukas (“Thanksgiving”). The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Silicon Valley‘s Mike Judge (“Server Error”) and Veep‘s Beth McCarthy-Miller (“Chicklet”) round out the category.

Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée, who also took home an Emmy this past year, leads the TV movie/miniseries category, with additional nods going to Scott Frank (Godless), Barry Levinson (The Wizard of Lies), Kyra Sedgwick (Story of a Girl) and George C. Wolfe (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks).