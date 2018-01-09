UnREAL Trailer: Can a Sausage Party Save Everlasting From Cancellation?

Everlasting… might not be. And with the Grim Reaper hovering over the dating series, what better reason for UnREAL‘s brash Quinn to crash Rachel’s Top of the Lake-like retreat and lure her back into the fold?

A new promo for Season 3 of the Lifetime series (premiering Monday, Feb. 26 at 10/9c) sets up that fear of cancellation, and the solution appears to be zagging with a “suitress,” Serena, played by Caitlin FitzGerald (Masters of Sex).

Serena, though, reveals herself to be super-savvy, bringing about new challenges for Quinn & Co. and the “panty drop!”-ping “sausage party” they had planned, while the suits themselves prove to be quite the drama kings. Press play above to get a taste for the sassy, snarky, sexy proceedings.

