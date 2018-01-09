Lost Revival: 'No Official Discussions' to Resurrect Series, Says ABC Boss

ABC isn’t quite ready to go back to the island… yet.

Alphabet president Channing Dungey tells TVLine that she has no current plans to revive mega-phenom Lost. However, she’s not ruling it out. “We have not had any official discussions about that,” the exec maintains. “It’s something that’s on a list of, ‘Wouldn’t that be great if… ,” but at this point it’s only at that place.’

Speculation about a new Lost series picked up some steam (at least around the TVLine watercooler) over the summer when former co-showrunner Carlton Cuse announced that he was returning to ABC Studios under a new four-year deal that calls for him to develop new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming, either on his own or collaborating with other writers.

Asked if she’s informally spoken to Cuse about resurrecting Lost in some capacity, Dungey responds, “I haven’t had that conversation with him yet.”

Cuse’s onetime partner on Lost, series co-creator and EP Damon Lindelof, recently told TVLine that he is both “curious” and “excited” about the possibility of a new writer creating “their version of Lost” using “the mythology of the island,” adding, “It would be really exciting if there’s another incarnation of Lost, I just won’t have any association with it. Not because I’m too good for it. I just feel like, again, we worked so hard to end our story, that to come back and say, ‘Well, that wasn’t the real ending,’ would be frustrating.”