Ellen's Game of Games Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

Let the games begin continue: NBC has renewed Ellen’s Game of Games for a second season, one week after its well-watched regular time slot premiere.

The renewal was officially announced at Tuesday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour, with Season 2 slated to run 13 episodes.

The primetime game show, hosted by daytime star Ellen DeGeneres, plucks contestants from the studio audience and puts them through a series of mini games like Blindfolded Musical Chairs and Scary Go Round. The games test them physically and mentally, as they dodge huge obstacles and answer brain-twisting trivia questions in hopes of winning a cash prize.

Game of Games — currently airing Tuesdays at 8/7c — debuted in mid-December to 7.2 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, leading out of The Voice. Its timeslot premiere on Jan. 2 averaged 8.9 mil and a 2.3 rating, dominating the night in the demo and even improving (!) on The Voice‘s Season 13 average.

“Ellen’s enthusiasm and energy is utterly infectious,” NBC alternative/reality president Paul Telegdy said in a statement. “It’s been exciting to watch her antics supersized on a primetime stage. Audiences love spending time with her, and we know she’ll continue to raise the bar with even bigger games and more hilarity as the show continues to grow.”

