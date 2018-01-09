Chance Cancelled at Hulu

Its renewal chances were slim-to-none so this hardly comes as a surprise: Hulu has cancelled the Hugh Laurie drama Chance after two under-the-radar seasons, TVLine has learned.

The noir-ish thriller bowed in late 2016 to decent reviews, but the series generated little buzz during its initial 10-episode run. Regardless, Hulu moved forward with a second season, primarily because, well, it picked the show up for two seasons right out of the gate (i.e. the streamer was legally obligated to honor its initial commitment).

The second season ended on Nov. 29.

The San Francisco-set Chance, which was based on the book of the same name by Kem Nunn, found Laurie playing a tortured forensic neuropsychiatrist who gets sucked into a life of police corruption, manipulation and abuse.

Chance‘s demise clears the way for Laurie to potentially play a larger role in Veep‘s upcoming delayed seventh and final season.