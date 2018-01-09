CBS This Morning Adds John Dickerson as Co-Host, Replacing Charlie Rose

Face the Nation moderator John Dickerson will replace Charlie Rose as co-host of CBS This Morning, the network announced Tuesday.



Dickerson will debut alongside fellow co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell Wednesday.

‘John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News,” CBS News president David Rhodes said via statement. “Gayle and Norah continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day. Colleagues, newsmakers and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day’s — together with his co-hosts, he will project our best values on every broadcast.”

Rose was fired from the morning show in November after he was accused of sexually harassing multiple women over two decades. The “extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior,” as a CBS statement put it at the time, took place in relation to his eponymous PBS program. Soon after, PBS also terminated Rose’s employment and cancelled distribution of his series.

In his own statement regarding the accusations, Rose said, “…I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

Dickerson has been with CBS News since 2009 and moderated CBS’ two debates during the 2016 presidential campaign. He previously covered politics for Slate and Time.