Ratings: The Brave Returns to Season Lows Minus Voice Lead-In

NBC’s The Brave returned from its holiday break to barely 3 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down 33 percent on both counts (from its most recent, apres-Voice airing) to (obviously) hit season lows.

Opening the Peacock’s night, The Wall (5 mil/1.0) was up two tenths, while Better Late Than Never (4.1 mil/0.8) ticked up one tenth.

Of note, ESPN’s coverage of the College Football Playoff National Championship, which kicked off at 8 pm, was up 9 percent year over year.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor (5.5 mil/1.4) dipped a tenth. The Good Doctor (8.2 mil/1.6) returned steady in the demo while slipping 10 percent in audience to a season low.

