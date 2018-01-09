Black Mirror's 'Callister' to Launch as Series? 'I've Heard Buzzes,' Says Star

The U.S.S. Callister‘s mission may be far from over. 'Black Mirror' Season 4 Episodes, Ranked Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The outer space-themed episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror Season 4 was so richly realized and faithful to its obvious inspirations that some have clamored for its crew (of sorts) to continue on, in a standalone series. And maybe, just maybe, that will happen.

“I’ve heard little buzzes. I’ve heard little buzzes. But I don’t believe anything until I’m working on set,” Jimmi Simpson, who aboard the Callister played Lieutenant Walton, shared on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour (where he was promoting USA Network’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.) “I would love it.”

Black Mirror‘s U.S.S. Callister “crew,” reporting to Jesse Plemons’ Captain Daly, also included Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum), Osy Ikhile and Paul G. Raymond,