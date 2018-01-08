Quantico Season 3 and Shondaland's For the People Get ABC Premiere Dates

Alex Parrish is joining the Shondaland ladies on ABC’s Thursday lineup.

Quantico will return for Season 3 on Thursday, April 26 at 10/9c, taking over Scandal‘s new timeslot, the network announced Monday. (Scandal will air its series finale the week prior, on April 19; get more info on the tweaked TGIT schedule here.)

In addition to the untitled Grey’s Anatomy spinoff (get premiere date), Shondaland will also debut the legal drama For the People, starring Britt Robertson, on Tuesday, March 13 at 10 pm.

In other scheduling news, the magician-helps-the-NYPD procedural Deception will unveil its tricks on Sunday, March 11 at 10 pm (leading out of American Idol), while the sci-fi refugee series The Crossing will bow Monday, April 2 at 10 pm (after The Good Doctor wraps its freshman rotation).

On the comedy front, the Jenna Fischer/Oliver Hudson divorce laffer Splitting Up Together joins the network’s Tuesday lineup on March 27 at 9:30 pm, while Zach Braff’s Alex, Inc. will premiere Wednesday, March 28 at 8:30 pm.

