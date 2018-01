The Runaways are going to keep on running.

The Marvel drama about powered teens and their empowered parents has been renewed for a second season, TVLine has learned. The news comes on the eve of the Season 1 finale, which arrives on Tuesday and squarely pits PRIDE against progeny.

Additionally, Hulu has ordered a second season of Future Man, starring Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson.

Your thoughts on more Runaways and Future Man? Drop ’em in a comment below.