Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Gets 2-Hour Premiere, Scandal Moving to Later Slot

The Grey’s Anatomy offshoot has no title yet, but at least a start date.

ABC on Monday announced that the firefighter drama will commence with a two-hour series premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9/8c, then continue to lead out of its parent series every week. As a result, Scandal will shift to 10 pm beginning March 29, where it will remain through its series finale on April 19.

Update: Regarding the lack of a title even as it gets a premiere date, ABC boss Channing Dungey told TVLine on Monday at the TCA winter press tour that the existence of NBC’s Chicago Fire “would be the main reason” they aren’t going with the rather obvious choice of Seattle Fire. “We have a few final ideas that we are rolling around,” she said, and a decision/announcement will be made in the “next couple of weeks.”

According to the official logline, the Grey’s spinoff “follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 – from captain to newest recruit – as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.” Among them is Grey-Sloan’s very own Dr. Ben Warren (Jason George), who previously expressed his desire to hang up his scrubs and put on a firehouse uniform on the mothership drama.

The cast also includes Jaina Lee Ortiz (Rosewood) as Andy Herrera, Grey Damon (Aquarius) as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss (Marvel’s Iron Fist) as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza (Dead of Summer) as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden (The Catch) as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton) as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre (Too Close To Home) as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval (Medium) as Capt. Pruitt Herrera.

Are you looking forward to this extension of the Grey’s Anatomy franchise?