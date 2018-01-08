Ratings: Golden Globes Steady vs. 2017, NFL-Fueled Fox Comedies Hit Highs

NBC’s broadcast of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards drew a big li’l audience. Golden Globes 2018: Best and Worst Moments Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Hosted by Late Night‘s Seth Meyers and with HBO’s Big Little Lies leading the TV pack (with four total wins), the kudoscast drew 19 million total viewers and a 5.0 demo rating (per fast finals), down just 5 and 9 percent from last year’s show, which was hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

The Globes won Sunday night in metered-market households, while opening opposite Fox’s high-rated NFC Wild Card overrun.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Fueled by a beefy NFL lead-in, The Simpsons (9.1 mil/3.4), Ghosted (4.3 mil/1.8) and Family Guy (3.5 mil/1.6) and Last Man on Earth (2.7 mil/1.1) all surged to season highs.

CBS | Wisdom of the Crowd (5.8 mil/1.7) slipped to hit and tie series lows. NCIS: LA (7.8 mil/0.9) was flat, Madam Secretary (6.1 mil/0.6) ticked down.

ABC | AFV (6 mil/1.4) rose 30 and 40 percent to season highs, while Shark Tank (4.7 mil/1.3) was up 27 and 44 percent.