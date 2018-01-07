Golden Globes 2018: Seth Meyers' Opening Monologue — Grade It!

Late Night repeatedly has demonstrated that there are a whole slew of Jokes Seth Can’t Tell. But during the opening of Sunday’s 75th Annual Golden Globes, host Seth Meyers nailed the ones he could.

The former Saturday Night Live headwriter’s monologue deftly addressed the various sexual harassment/abuse scandals that have come out in the past several months, championing the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements while lambasting men like disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein and House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, and jabbing at President Donald Trump, as well.

“Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen,” Meyers said as he started off the evening. “It’s 2018. Marijuana is finally allowed, and sexual harassment finally isn’t.” The crowd applauded loudly.

“It’s been years since a white man has been this nervous in Hollywood,” he continued. “For the male nominees in the room tonight, this will be the first time in three months it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud.”

Meyers then had actors like Insecure‘s Issa Rae, Difficult People‘s Billy Eichner (who came through with a Kevin Spacey dig) and former Saturday Night Live co-star Amy Poehler assist him with a celebrity-studded edition of Jokes Seth Can’t Tell, culminating in Poehler delivering a Call Me By Your Name punchline — without a set-up — and air-high-fiving Meyers from her place in the audience.

