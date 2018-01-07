Golden Globes: Why Big Little Lies Is Switching Directors for Season 2

Yes, yes, Big Little Lies won just about every Golden Globe in sight on Sunday night — but what will it look like when it comes back?

The acclaimed HBO drama won a whopping four Golden Globes — including Best Limited Series/TV Movie and acting trophies for stars Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern — and it finally confirmed last month that it will be returning for a second season. But when it does, it’ll be without Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed all seven episodes of Season 1.

“We are so deeply grateful to Jean-Marc Vallée: his vision and his artistry… he put his heart and soul into this,” star/executive producer Reese Witherspoon told reporters backstage in the Globes press room. But when they started planning for Season 2, she says, “unfortunately, he was busy. We did try to accommodate him, but we did want to get the season started soon, because I think the people want it soon.”

Instead, director Andrea Arnold (Transparent, I Love Dick) will helm Season 2’s episodes, and Witherspoon is excited to see what she comes up with when the Monterey moms’ stories continue: “We’re just thrilled to welcome her to our family. And we’re just thrilled we get to do this again together.”