Golden Globes: Big Little Lies and Handmaid's Tale Among TV Winners

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards are being held this Sunday evening at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, hosted for NBC by Late Night‘s Seth Meyers.
Heading into the ceremony, HBO’s Big Little Lies led the TV pack with six total nominations, followed by FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan (with four nods). FX’s Fargo, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s This Is Us netted three noms each.
By outlet, HBO entered the Globes with 12 total nominations, followed by Netflix’s nine and FX’s eight. NBC and Showtime each tallied five.
TVLine is denoting the winners in bold below, as announced during the show.
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR (2017 winner: Donald Glover)
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None — WINNER
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES (2017 winner: Atlanta)
black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: The Return
Ewan McGregor, Fargo — WINNER
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies — WINNER
Anne Dowd, Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies — WINNER
David Thewlis, Fargo
• DRAMA SERIES (2017 winner: The Crown)
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER
Stranger Things
This Is Us
• DRAMA ACTOR (2017 winner: Billy Bob Thornton)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — WINNER
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
• DRAMA ACTRESS (2017 winner: Claire Foy)
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS (2017 winner: Tracee Ellis Ross)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER
Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Big Little Lies
Fargo
FEUD: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl