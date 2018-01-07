Golden Globes: Big Little Lies and Handmaid's Tale Among TV Winners

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards are being held this Sunday evening at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, hosted for NBC by Late Night‘s Seth Meyers. Golden Globes Red Carpet: TV Stars in Black Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Heading into the ceremony, HBO’s Big Little Lies led the TV pack with six total nominations, followed by FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan (with four nods). FX’s Fargo, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s This Is Us netted three noms each.

By outlet, HBO entered the Globes with 12 total nominations, followed by Netflix’s nine and FX’s eight. NBC and Showtime each tallied five.

TVLine is denoting the winners in bold below, as announced during the show.

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR (2017 winner: Donald Glover)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None — WINNER

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES (2017 winner: Atlanta)

black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: The Return

Ewan McGregor, Fargo — WINNER

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Anne Dowd, Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies — WINNER

David Thewlis, Fargo

• DRAMA SERIES (2017 winner: The Crown)

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER

Stranger Things

This Is Us

• DRAMA ACTOR (2017 winner: Billy Bob Thornton)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — WINNER

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

• DRAMA ACTRESS (2017 winner: Claire Foy)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER



• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS (2017 winner: Tracee Ellis Ross)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Big Little Lies

Fargo

FEUD: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl