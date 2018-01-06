Showtime Sets The Affair, Billions and I'm Dying Up Here Return Dates

After a long break, Showtime is gearing up to resume its Affair this summer.

Season 4 of the dysfunctional relationship drama will premiere on Sunday, June 17 at 9/8c, the network announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The show’s Season 3 finale aired almost a year ago on Jan. 29, 2017.

In the upcoming episodes, the main quartet — Noah, Helen, Alison and Cole — find themselves “alienated from each other, spinning further and further away from where they all began,” according to the official description. “Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good [in] a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness.” Joining the ensemble is new cast member Sanaa Lathan (Shots Fired) as Jenelle, the tough-as-nails principal of the charter school where Noah teaches.

In other scheduling news, Billions Season 3 will debut on Sunday, March 25 at 10 pm. (Check out a fresh trailer for the Damian Lewis-Paul Giamatti-starrer below.) Meanwhile, the Jim Carrey-produced ’70s stand-up series I’m Dying Up Here will return for its sophomore run on Sunday, May 6 at 10 pm.

