NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live Casts Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene

Tony and Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles has been cast as the Mary Magdalene to John Legend’s title character in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, to air on Easter Sunday, April 1.

The Peacock network’s take on the iconic rock opera will be performed in front of a live audience at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y. Previously announced casting includes rock icon Alice Cooper as King Herod.

“To say I’m excited about this performance is the understatement of the century,” Bareilles said in a statement. “This score and this musical have been a part of me from a very young age and it will be one of the great thrills of my life to sing these iconic songs. It’s incredible to see the beloved medium of musical theatre being embraced by television audiences, and this cast and creative team is extraordinary. I feel extremely lucky to be a part of the project!”

“We’re overjoyed to have Sara Bareilles play Mary Magdalene and I can guarantee that her interpretation of the standard ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’ will become an instant classic,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt. “I was lucky enough to see Sara in Waitress and she gave as moving and as beautifully sung a performance as I’ve seen on a Broadway stage in a long time.”