Ratings: Hawaii Five-0 Hits Season Highs, Biggest Audience in a Year

CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 returned from the holiday break to 9.9 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, up 16 and 33 percent to mark its biggest audience in a year and an 11-month demo high — and easily winning the nigh in both measures.

Bookending the high-octane drama, MacGyver (7.9 mil/0.9) and Blue Bloods (9.9 mil/1.0) both ticked up, with the former hitting an 11-month audience high.

Over on ABC, Child Support‘s premiere (4.4 mil/0.9) improved on Once Upon a Time‘s Season 7A average (2.5 mil/0.6), giving the network a 14-week high in the time slot, while Agents of SHIELD (2.5 mil/0.7) ticked up.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (700K/0.2) was steady, while NBC’s figure skating coverage (4.5 mil/0.8) was up 60 and 100 percent from a year ago.

