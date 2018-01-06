Good Fight to Explore Impeachment of President Trump by 'Shameless' Means

CBS All Access’ The Good Fight will explore the process in which Democrats — smelling blood in the water after the midterm elections — might seek to impeach President Trump, and the firm of Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad is solicited to help in that endeavor.

Previewing the seventh episode of Season 2, which is tentatively titled “Shameless,” series co-creator Robert King said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday, “We’re satirizing the Democratic [party] licking their chops at the possibility of turning the House over, and impeachment. They want to have their ducks in a row when they [potentially regain a majority] in November, so they’re auditioning a lot of law firms to see who would be best to prosecute in an impeachment.”

Enter Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad, which as an African-American firm offers the Democrats an interesting option. “It’s really a satire of Democrats wanting to impeach a sitting president in a way that would make them angry if it were Republicans going after Obama. A lot of it is, ‘If you wanted to execute the 25h Amendment, how would you do it?'”

But as King learned in prepping the episode, the impeachment process is actually “pretty f–ked…. The 25th Amendment is not really a sensible possibility.”

King said that the episode isn’t a love letter to Democrats, but in fact will cast the impeachment-seeking entity in an at-times unflattering light. “[New cast member] Audra McDonald’s character thinks that the way to prosecute impeachment is to be as shameless as what they think Trump is,” he shares. “It seemed like a very interesting way to represent the Democratic intensity… moving to Trump’s playing field.

“The bottom line is the best way to attack it is to do the same thing. When they go low, we go lower,” he adds. And as such,”You don’t know which one you support at the end.”

The Good Fight Season 2 premieres Sunday, March 4.

