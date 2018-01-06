Our Cartoon President Trailer Spoofs Trump's TV Addiction, Fox & Friends

The first full-length trailer for Our Cartoon President features a “very stable genius” in slightly more exaggerated form.

Showtime’s 10-episode parody series, spun-off from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, is said to follow the “tru-ish misadventures” of President Donald Trump, with a supporting “cast” made up of his most trusted advisers (sons Eric and Donald Jr.), his closest allies (VP Mike Pence and goblin-esque Attorney General Jeff Sessions) and what ever Ted Cruz is supposed to be.

The above two-minute preview features Trump boasting about his 2016 election victory, declaring everything on TV “fake news” and itching to get his hands on the nuclear button. Also included is his State of the Union address (read from inside a truck) and commentary by Fox & Friends.

Our Cartoon President counts Colbert and current Late Show boss Chris Licht among its EPs. Former Late Show With David Letterman scribe R.J. Fried serves as showrunner.

Episode 1 of the political satire will be made available online and On Demand beginning Sunday, Jan. 28, ahead of its linear debut on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 8/7c. Will you be setting your DVR?